On Feb. 19, Big Blue Bus will adjust its service.

ROUTE 3: Lincoln Blvd

Southbound trips to Aviation Station: Due to Metro Rail construction, all trips travel east on 96th St., turn right on Bellanca Ave., left on Century Blvd., right on Aviation Blvd., and come to a final stop at Aviation Station.

Northbound trips to Santa Monica: New weekday trips depart Aviation Station at 4:33 a.m. and 4:53 a.m.; existing trips at 5:05 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. depart 2 minutes earlier, at 5:03 a.m. and 5:23 a.m., respectively.

New Stops — SB Bellanca Ave. & 98th St., SB Lincoln Blvd. & Coeur D Alene Ave.

Discontinued Stops — SB Airport Blvd. & 98th St., EB Century Blvd. & Airport Blvd, EB Century Blvd. & International Rd.

RAPID 3: Lincoln Blvd Rapid

Southbound trips to Aviation Station: Due to Metro Rail construction, current detour on Bellanca Ave. and 96th St. becomes permanent route.

Weekday before 11 a.m., northbound trips from Lincoln Blvd. and Washington Blvd. to Downtown Santa Monica may depart up to 3 minutes earlier.

Between 6:33 a.m. and 3:19 p.m., southbound trips to Aviation Station depart up to 3 minutes earlier or 5 minutes later.

ROUTE 5: Olympic Blvd

Service to and from Downtown Santa Monica has been restored, with connections at Bundy Station, 26th St./Bergamot Station, 17th St./SMC Station, and Downtown Santa Monica Station. Additional weekday service to Palms Station. Weekend service improved to every 40 minutes.

New Stops — Toward Century City / Palms Station

NB Main St. & Civic Auditorium, NB Main St. & Olympic Blvd., NB 2nd St. & Broadway, EB Santa Monica & 3rd St., EB Santa Monica & 4th St., SB 5th St. & Colorado Ave. (Downtown SM Station), EB Colorado Ave. & Lincoln Ave., 11th St., 14th St., 17th St., 20th St., Cloverfield Blvd. and 26th St.

Toward Santa Monica

WB Colorado Ave. & 26th St., Cloverfield Blvd., 20th St., 17th St., 14th St., 11th St., Lincoln Blvd. and 4th St. (Downtown SM Station), SB 4th St. & Civic Center Dr., WB Pico Blvd. & 4th St., NB Main St. & Pico Blvd.

Discontinued Stops — WB Olympic Blvd. & Cloverfield Blvd., WB Olympic Blvd. & Expo Bike Path, NB 20th St. & Olympic Blvd., SB Cloverfield Blvd. & Colorado Ave.

ROUTE 7: Pico Blvd

Weekday service improved to every 15 minutes all day. Various weekday schedule adjustments at all times of the day, including trips serving Beverlywood.

New Stop — EB Pico Blvd. & 17th St.

Discontinued Stop — EB Pico Blvd. & 16th St.

RAPID 7: Pico Blvd Rapid

Weekday peak service adjusted to every 10 to 12 minutes.

ROUTE 9: Pacific Palisades

All day service adjustments for improved timeliness. Weekend midday and evening service adjusted to every 45 minutes. Saturday service improved to every 30 minutes before 9:30 a.m.

RAPID 10: Downtown LA Freeway Express

Route now begins and ends at the stop on WB Broadway and 5th St. and travels along 4th St. to Santa Monica Blvd. en route to Downtown Los Angeles. Peak service adjusted to every 20 minutes.

Discontinued stops in Downtown Santa Monica —WB Broadway & 4th St., SB 2nd St. & Broadway, NB Ocean Ave. & Broadway, NB Ocean Ave. & Santa Monica Blvd., EB Santa Monica Blvd. & 3rd St.

RAPID 12: UCLA/Westwood to Expo Rapid

On all days, service adjusted for better connectivity to the Expo Line. More frequent weekday morning service from Overland Ave. and Venice Blvd. Northbound trips between 6:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. now every 8 to 12 minutes; trips between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. improved to every 20 minutes. Southbound trips between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. now every 11 minutes or less; trips between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. improved to every 20 minutes. Weekend service adjusted by up to 10 minutes earlier or later.

ROUTE 14: Bundy Dr & Centinela Ave

All day service adjustments for improved timeliness.

Weekday Northbound service to Paul Revere School via San Vicente Blvd. and Allenford Ave. arrives at 7:26 a.m., 7:41 a.m., and 8:01 a.m.

Southbound trips between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. depart up to 10 minutes earlier. More trips from Paul Revere School via Allenford Ave. and San Vicente Blvd. depart at 2:15 p.m., 2:49 p.m., 3:18 p.m., and 3:50 p.m.

ROUTE 15: Barrington Ave

All day service adjustments for improved timeliness. Southbound weekday trips depart up to 10 minutes earlier. Sunday service improved to every 45 minutes.

ROUTE 16: Wilshire Blvd/Bundy Dr – Marina Del Rey

New Stop —WB Olympic Blvd. & Cloverfield Blvd. (adjacent to Ralphs).

Discontinued Stop — WB Olympic Blvd. & Expo Bike Path

Delayed Stop (due to construction) — NB Stewart St. & Pennsylvania Ave.

ROUTE 17: UCLA-VA Medical Center-Palms

More frequent weekday service. Service improved to every 20 minutes for better connectivity between UCLA and the Expo Line.

Route changes at UCLA: Route begins and ends at Charles E. Young Terminal instead of Hilgard Terminal. Northbound trips no longer serve Le Conte Ave. or Hilgard Ave.

Southbound: Stop discontinued on Hilgard Ave. and Westholme Ave

Stop on National Blvd. & Venice Blvd. (Culver City Station) now located before intersection.

New Stop — NB Westwood Plaza & Jules Stein Eye Institute

Discontinued Stops — NB Westwood Blvd. & Le Conte Ave., EB Le Conte Ave. & Tiverton Ave., NB Hilgard Ave. & Manning Ave., NB Hilgard Ave. & Westholme Ave., UCLA Hilgard Terminal, SB Hilgard Ave. & Westholme Ave.

ROUTE 18: UCLA – Abbot Kinney – Marina del Rey

Weekday eastbound trips at 6:06 a.m. and 6:28 a.m. depart Marina del Rey earlier, at 6 a.m. and 6:23 a.m., respectively. After 8 p.m., westbound service departs UCLA 2 minutes earlier.

Eastbound weekend trips depart Via Marina and Admiralty Way up to 5 minutes later; departure times at subsequent stops remain unchanged.

ROUTE 41-42: 17th St Station – SMC – Montana Ave

All day service adjustments for improved timeliness. Weekday service adjusted to every 15 minutes during peak hours.

ROUTE 43: San Vicente Blvd & 26th St

Route extended to serve Santa Monica College and Pico Blvd. Connections to Route 7 and Rapid 7 along Pico Blvd. New connectivity to SMC’s Main Campus. New connection to 17th St./SMC Station. Select afternoon trips to Paul Revere School begin at San Vicente Blvd. and 14th St. before serving the school. From the school, service will continue from Allenford Ave. directly onto 26th St.

New Stops — WB Olympic Blvd. & Cloverfield Blvd., NB 20th St. & Olympic Blvd., WB Colorado Ave. & 20th St., SB 17th St. & Colorado Ave. (17th St./SMC Station), WB Olympic Blvd. & 16th St., SB 14th St. & Michigan Ave. EB Pico Blvd. & 14th St., EB Pico Blvd. & 16th St., EB Pico Blvd. & 18th St., NB 20th St. & Pico Blvd., NB 20th St. & Delaware Ave., NB 20th St. & Olympic Blvd., EB Olympic Blvd. & Expo Bike Path, EB Olympic Blvd. & 26th St. (26th St./Bergamot Station)

Delayed Stop (due to construction) — NB Stewart St. & Pennsylvania Ave.