Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On November 24, at about 3:33 a.m.

While patrolling the area 2500 block of Kansas Avenue, officers were flagged down by two residents of a nearby apartment complex. The residents told offices there was a subject rummaging through a neighbor’s car and not known to them. Officers stopped the subject as he tried to ride a bicycle out of the rear parking lot. A search of the subject led to the recovery of narcotics paraphernalia. Officers located tools in the subject’s backpack belonging to a resident. The tools were valued at about $2,137. The residents were able to identify the subject. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to SMPD Jail.

Damien Monroe Curtis, 31, homeless, was arrested for grand theft, possession of narcotics paraphernalia and probation violation. He was denied bail.