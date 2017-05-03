It is easy to find health information on the Internet, but how can you tell if it is trustworthy? Which websites are the best for learning about symptoms, treatments, medications, and “what the doctor said?” On Thursday, May 11, from 6:30-9 p.m. in the Main Library Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium, UCLA consumer health librarian Kelli Ham will present tips and tricks for finding quality health information on just about any topic. Attend this session to see a demonstration of “what the science says” about the effectiveness of complementary and alternative treatments. Learn how to spot the red flags and warning signs of questionable websites, and take home a list of the best, easiest-to-use health information resources.

This event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and on a first-arrival basis. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to event. For more information, visit smpl.org or contact the Santa Monica Public Library at (310) 458-8600.