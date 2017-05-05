Citywide

The Santa Monica Conservancy is offering training classes for volunteers interested in becoming a docent at the Preservation Resource Center at the Shotgun House, 2520 2nd Street (near the Ocean Park branch library).

The little Shotgun House, built circa 1899, was saved from demolition in 2002 and endured a long journey before eventually being relocated to this permanent site. The Conservancy rehabilitated and transformed it into the Preservation Resource Center, where visitors can see how early Santa Monicans lived, access practical, user-friendly information about historic resources in Santa Monica, and learn about the methods and benefits of preservation. For more information about the Preservation Resource Center, visit http://www.smconservancy.org/preservation-resources/preservation-resource-center-2.

Docent orientation & schedule: Complete two Saturday training sessions on May 13 and 20 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Preservation Resource Center. Docents will be asked to work two shifts per month during operating hours, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Prospective docents may apply online at http://smconservancy.kintera.org/docentapplication or download the application (http://bit.ly/2n03HJT) and mail it to the Santa Monica Conservancy at P.O. Box 653 Santa Monica, CA 90406-0653. Questions about the docent training are welcome at volunteer@smconservancy.org.

Founded in 2002, the Santa Monica Conservancy is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting understanding of the cultural, social, economic and environmental benefits of preserving the historic resources of Santa Monica’s unique urban landscape. For information on programs, membership and the Conservancy’s Preservation Resource Center, see www.smconservancy.org.

Be The Reason Campaign to encourage community members to foster or foster-adopt children in need

In an effort to bring awareness to the need for community members to foster or foster-adopt children in need, Children’s Bureau has launched a simple, yet compelling advertising campaign called Be the Reason. Four key messages can be seen on hundreds of digital and print billboards along with airport and shopping mall shelters throughout Southern California.

In Los Angeles County, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 500 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. While Children’s Bureau places more than 300 at-risk children in loving foster homes and finalizes 100 adoptions annually, the need continues for more individuals and/or families to become resource parents. Resource parents (foster and adoptive) are people who are concerned about the well-being of children and their families. Resource parents protect and nurture children, meet children’s developmental needs, support children’s relationships with their birth families and do all of this as a member of a professional team.

“Children’s Bureau turns away at least 50 calls a day because we don’t have enough resource families to meet the demanding need,” said Amy Heilman, Children’s Bureau’s Director of Foster Care and Adoption. “We hope that this ad campaign inspires folks to see that they can be the reason a child feels loved, happy, safe, and thrives.”

For 23 years, Children’s Bureau has partnered with several outdoor advertising companies that post the ads at no cost to Children’s Bureau at an estimated in-kind value of more than $1 million. This broad reach in the community could not be achieved by Children’s Bureau on its own. This year, those partners include AdSpace Mall Networks, Clear Channel Outdoor, EYE, Intersection, JC Decaux, Lamar Advertising, Martin Outdoor, Outfront Media, Regency Outdoor, Starlite Media and Summit Media.

“Lamar Advertising is proud to partner with Children’s Bureau in helping to spread their very important message throughout the community. If we can help Children’s Bureau make even one connection that impacts the life of a child in need, the campaign was a great success,” said Mike Cossota, Sales Manager, Lamar Advertising – Los Angeles.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. A monthly information meeting is being held Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to Noon at Children’s Bureau, 1910 Magnolia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90007. To R.S.V.P. or for more information, please call 800-730-3933 or email RFrecruitment@all4kids.org. An information packet or application may also be obtained by filling out a request form on the website at www.all4kids.org/program/foster-care/.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau (www.all4kids.org) has been a nonprofit leader in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. More than 30,000 children and families are helped each year throughout Southern California with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and adoption. Children’s Bureau is one of the largest investors in child abuse prevention in the country and is developing a national model to transform an entire at-risk community through its Magnolia Community Initiative.