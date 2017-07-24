Citywide

The Santa Monica Public Library presents a Beach Fun photo exhibit in the Main Library’s 1st floor lobby area near the Santa Monica Boulevard entryway continuing through the end of August.

The library will feature pictures of Muscle Beach, Junior Lifeguard training, and their most recent Beach Pop-Up Library and much more. Many of the Muscle Beach pictures capture the amazing acrobat and pioneering stuntwoman Paula Dell, who was a longtime Santa Monica resident and just passed away at the age of ninety in January of this year. The photographs will be on display until late August and are digitized and available at their digital archive, Imagine Santa Monica.

The exhibit is free and open to all ages. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606. The Main Library is served directly by Big Blue Bus routes 1, R10, and 18. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

– Submitted by Kathy Lo, Image Archives Librarian