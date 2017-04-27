On April 18, at about 2:44 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service regarding a vandalism on a Big Blue Bus. The bus was stopped in the area of 4th Street and Santa Monica Blvd with the subject onboard. Officers spoke with the bus driver who said the suspect had kicked or punched a rear window to the bus. Officers spoke with the subject who stated he was on his phone when the bus operator used the intercom system to notify patrons of an upcoming stop. This action upset the subject causing him to break the glass with his hand. Charlie Ray Thompson, 60, from Monrovia, was issued a citation for vandalism. Bail was set at $500.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law