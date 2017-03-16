On March 10, at about 7:36 a.m.

Officers responded to radio call for service in the 1300 block of Alley 3 regarding a battery involving a SMPD Public Safety Officer (PSO). Officers determined the PSO responded to a radio call for service in the 1300 block of Alley 3 regarding a large moving truck blocking the alley and not allowing other vehicles to travel though. As the PSO was issuing a parking citation, the driver of the truck retuned and tried to drive off before being issued the citation. The PSO told the driver/suspect to stop and the suspect became upset and began yelling expletives at the PSO. The suspect then threw a cup of coffee at the PSO and walked away. The suspect was identified by the victim and taken into custody. Erick Jauregui, 37, from Santa Ana, was arrested for battery on police/public official. Bail was set at $20,000.