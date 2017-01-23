On January 11, about 7 p.m.

Officers responded to the Whole Foods at 500 Wilshire Blvd regarding a subject in custody for theft and battery. Officers determined the suspect entered the store and selected merchandise from the store. As the suspect attempted to walk out of the store, the store security guard confronted the suspect and told the suspect to return the merchandise. The suspect refused. The security guard retrieved the item and told the suspect to leave the store. As the security guard walked away, the suspect walked towards the suspect. The suspect kicked at the security guard but missed and spat at the security guard striking him in the face. The suspect was detained for police arrival. The security guard was desirous of prosecution.

Monique Williams, 45, homeless, was arrested for battery and petty theft.