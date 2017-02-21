On February 7, at about 11:44 a.m.

Officers were flagged down by the victim of a theft at a local park, 1810 Stewart Street. The victim pointed out the suspect who was riding a bicycle. Officers attempted to stop the suspect in the 2600 block of Pico Blvd. The suspect resisted but was eventually taken into custody. According to the victim, the victim and suspect are acquaintances and entered the park bathroom to smoke marijuana. The victim removed his wallet and placed it on a counter to retrieve his lighter. The victim noticed his wallet missing and confronted the suspect. The suspect denied taking the wallet and walked out of the bathroom. The victim’s wallet was recovered from the suspect. Brandon Michael Williams, 25, from Los Angeles, was arrested for petty theft, resisting arrest and a probation violation. Bail was set at $10,00.

