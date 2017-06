On May 22, at around 10:30 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to 501 Broadway concerning a person with a knife. The man with the knife yelled racial slurs and threatened to stab the property manager because he woke him up and asked him to leave. The responding officers arrived and found the suspect along with the knife. He was arrested without incident and booked for Criminal Threats, Hate Crime and Brandishing a Weapon. Robert Miko, homeless, has bail set at $50,000.