On February 25, at about 12:30 p.m.

While patrolling the area of 1800 block of Alley 8, officers spoke with a subject in the alley and determined the subject was on probation for narcotics violations. A search of the subject and his backpack led to the recovery of bolt cutters, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. The suspect also had an arrest warrant for narcotics possession. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to SMPD Jail. John Sosa, 39, homeless, was arrested for Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia and a Santa Monica Warrant. Bail was set at $40,000.