Author Talk: Pioneers of Clover Field

The Fairview Branch Library, with Santa Monica Public Library, is presenting an Author Talk: Pioneers of Clover Field.

Author and researcher Barbara Schultz shares the history of Clover Field – home in the 1920s and 1930s to pilots, airlines, and manufacturers, and the setting for many Hollywood movies.

This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. For more information visit smpl.org or call (310) 458-8681. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For special disabled services, call Library Administration at least one week prior to this event at (310) 458-8606. This location is served by the Big Blue Bus Line 8. Bicycle parking racks are available at all library locations. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m., Fairview Branch Library Community Room, 2101 Ocean Park Boulevard.