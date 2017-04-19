Citywide

Santa Monica College (SMC) has announced the release of the Spring 2017 issue of Santa Monica Review, SMC’s esteemed national literary arts journal. To celebrate, a launch party/reading event – “Santa Monica Review Presents…” will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, in The Edye at the SMC Performing Arts Center (Santa Monica Boulevard at 11th Street, Santa Monica).

Tickets – available now through Brownpapertickets.com – cost $10. Refreshments will be served, and books will be available for purchase and author signing. Abundant free parking available on premises.

The celebration will be introduced by short story writer and novelist Michael Jaime-Becerra and feature readings by four recent contributors to the magazine: SMC writing instructor Stefan Mattesich, SMC writing workshop alum Grace Singh Smith, memoirist Leslie Brody, and short story writer Ryan Ridge.

The latest issue of Santa Monica Review – edited by Andrew Tonkovich, who also hosts the weekly show “Bibliocracy” on KPFK (90.7 FM) and who reads work submitted year-round – features 17 pieces from contributors including Karl Taro Greenfeld (The Subprimes); Barry Gifford (Sailor and Lula); Vicki Forman (This Lovely Life); Gary Fincke (The Killer’s Dog); a chapter from the latest book by memoirist Leslie Brody (Red Star Sister); and a political meditation by California poet and essayist Gary Soto (You Kiss by th’ Book). Meta-hilarious work from Ben Slotky (Red Hot Dogs, White Gravy); Ryan Ridge (American Homes); and LA high school teacher Mark Gozonsky are also featured in this issue.

Other notable contributors include local writers Lisa Alvarez, John Mandelberg, and first-time-in-print author Oxana Safronovo. The issue also includes fiction from SMC writing instructor Stefan Mattessich (Point Guard).

The Spring 2017 edition’s cover art is by Jared Millar.

The Review’s launch party, says Tonkovich, “offers one of the most reliably high-quality and accessible opportunities to enjoy literary performance in Southern California, and at an intimate venue.”

Santa Monica Review at the LA Times Festival of Books:

Santa Monica Review will once again participate in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on the campus of the University of Southern California (USC). Attendees can receive a free sample copy of Santa Monica Review at Booth No. 72 on April 15-16 at the USC University Park Campus.

Santa Monica Review, published twice yearly as part of Santa Monica College’s commitment to encouraging literacy and engagement with the literary arts – and the only nationally distributed literary magazine published by a U.S. community college – showcases established authors and emerging writers. Founded by editor, acclaimed novelist, and SMC creative writing instructor Jim Krusoe (Parsifal, The Sleep Garden), the Review has achieved a solid reputation as one of the West Coast’s leading literary arts journals. Recent works from the Review appear in the annual Pushcart Prize, Best American Short Stories, and PEN/O. Henry anthologies.

Santa Monica Review is available for sale online at www.smc.edu/sm_review and in-store at the SMC Bookstore, Beyond Baroque in Venice, Skylight Books, and other area booksellers. Copies are also available by mail and by subscription through Santa Monica Review, Santa Monica College, 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica 90405.

The publication costs $7 per issue or $12 for the two issues each year.

For more information, visit the newly redesigned Santa Monica Review website (www.smc.edu/sm_review) or call (310) 434-3597.