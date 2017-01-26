On January 16, at about 11:27 p.m.

Officers responded to an assault call in the 1200 block of Palisades Park. Santa Monica Fire Paramedics also responded and rendered aid to a man found to be suffering from significant injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment to his wounds and remains there in stable condition. Witnesses to the incident were able to point out the suspect to officers. The suspect was detained a short distance away. The weapon used in the assault was also recovered and determined to be a full-length garden hoe. The victim and suspect do not know each other and the motive for the attack is unknown at this time. The suspect struck the victim multiple times with the weapon as the victim defended himself. Priscilla Velez-Gomez, 32, from Ontario, CA was arrested and charged with attempted murder.