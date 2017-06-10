On June 1, at about 5:03 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service in the area of Ocean Avenue and Broadway regarding a subject swinging a golf club at passersby. Officers located the subject and observed him swinging a backpack at people near the entrance/exit to the McDonald’s restaurant. The subject was detained without incident for an investigation. Officers determined the subject had been in front of the Shore Hotel – 1515 Ocean Avenue and was swinging two golf clubs at several people. The subject was yelling at several passersby and picked up a metal sign and threw it at them. A hotel security guard confronted the suspect and told him to stop. The suspect threw the gold clubs at the security guard and walked away. The victims were able to positively identify the suspect. The suspect was taken into custody. Richard, A. Owens, 45, homeless, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism. Bail was set at $30,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law