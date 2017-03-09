Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

On March 1, at about 2:30 p.m.

Officers responded to Fisher Lumber (1600 Lincoln Blvd) regarding a battery that just occurred. The suspect had reportedly assaulted several store employees and was being held down. An investigation revealed the suspect was urinating in the store parking lot when store employee/victim confronted the suspect and told him to leave. The suspect walked up to the victim and grabbed a metal helmet from the victim. The suspect spat towards the victim and swung the helmet at the victim multiple times. The suspect struck the victim with the helmet and closed fists several items. The victim fought back and several witnesses intervened to separate the two. The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries by Santa Monica Fire Department Paramedics. Andrew Jackson Edward, 56, from Santa Monica was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail was set at $20,000.