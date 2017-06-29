Police are investigating a reported stabbing near the intersection of 5th and Santa Monica.

A call came into the department at about 7:39 a.m. for a potential assault at the downtown location. Officers found a victim at the intersection, conscious and breathing, who was transported to a local hospital.

Lieutenant Saul Rodriguez said the investigation is in very preliminary stages at this point but the corner is currently closed to traffic. He said it’s possible the crime occurred at or near the location where the victim was found but no conclusions have been finalized yet.

He said officers have yet to gather specific information on a suspect and are actively looking for witnesses. Anyone with information about the incident should call Santa Monica police at (310) 458-8491.