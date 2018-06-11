Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) joined Areas, a leading provider of food & beverage and retail services in the travel industry, to announce the opening of its second Ashland Hill location at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Located in Terminal 7, Ashland Hill focuses on rustic, yet modern dishes. The menu draws from Midwest and West Coast influences blending the new and traditional into a spectacular experience. Ashland Hill features an extensive selection of local brews, a notable wine list, and a full bar for cocktails.

“At LAX, we love bringing Southern California to our guests, which is why we’re so excited to welcome a local favorite, Ashland Hill, to Terminal 7,” said Barbara Yamamoto, Chief Experience Officer, LAWA. “Today’s opening is another step forward as we reimagine how LAX can provide an exceptional guest experience.”

The almost 1,000 square foot space will be open from 4 a.m. to midnight. The concept will feature hot breakfast to go in the mornings, and light fare for the rest of the day, including soups and sandwiches. The grab & go cases are stocked with distinctive salads and other Ashland Hill menu items. Unique to this location will be a hot grab & go case making items like fish & chips take-out ready during peak times.

“There is such a unique culinary vibe throughout California, and we are excited to bring one more facet of it to LAX through Ashland Hill,” said Sergio Rodriguez, CEO of Areas in the United States. “This partnership takes food on-the-go up a notch for passengers traveling through Terminal 7.”

Ashland Hill is the third concept Areas has opened in Terminal 7. They currently also operate Dunkin’ Donuts and BGrill by BOA Steakhouse.

