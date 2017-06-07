Marina Del Rey

ARTsea community festival to debut in Marina Del Rey

Celebrate art in multiple forms this weekend at ARTsea, a pop-up arts district and party at the beach in Marina del Rey.

Collaborative art, including a massive, paint-by-numbers thumbprint mural; painting workshops on the beach; colorful, elaborate, nautical-themed cardboard sculptures; miniature art galleries; professional sand sculpting; hula hooping with vibrant, light-up hoops; Halau Keali’i O Nalani dancers; interactive hip-hop JAM session with Versa-Style Dance Company; live bands; food trucks

Sponsored by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, in partnership with community festival producer Community Arts Resources and the Marina del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau, the arts district will feature dance, music, sculpture, painting and more.

Marina “Mother’s” Beach, 4101 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey. Saturday, June 10

noon – 10 p.m.

ARTsea is part of DBH’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, community-oriented programming to visitors and residents of Marina del Rey.

For more information, visit artsea-mdr.com.

— Submitted by Kerjon Lee