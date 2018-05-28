Art’s Table will be hosting a Yappy Hour on May 30.

Guests are invited to bring their furry friends to the restaurant. There will be food & drink specials from 5 to 8 p.m., as well as special treats for all of the pups, provided by To Wag For. Art’s Table boasts over 50 seats of outdoor dining, and is a perfect, and popular, spot for dogs of all sizes, especially during happy hour.

On Tuesday, June 12, guests are invited to a three course wine dinner at Art’s Table, featuring outstanding wines from Koehler Winery, presented by winemaker Colin Murphy. The dinner will commence with tastings of four of Koehler Winery’s celebrated wines, to be enjoyed alongside a range of signature small plates. Guests will then have the opportunity to select their entree, which will be accompanied by a glass of Koehler wine of their choice. Limited tickets are available to the intimate event and can be purchased online at bit.ly/koehlerwinedinner.

Art’s Table is a neighborhood restaurant and wine bar located on Montana Avenue.

