The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage, and Sotheby’s Institute of Art, Los Angeles, a partnership with Claremont Graduate University, will present internationally acclaimed, Los Angeles-based artists Njideka Akunyili Crosby and Charles Gaines in conversation with Anne Ellegood, Senior Curator, Hammer Museum on Monday, May 21 at The Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center.

ARTISTS TALK: A Conversation with L.A. Artists is the second program in a series of talks with influential California-based artists, established to explore the living legacy of Los Angeles’ vibrant contemporary art scene. Executive producer of the Artists Talk series is William Turner.

The artists will speak to their work, process, histories, and lives, addressing the significance and specificity of L.A. as a creative context for their work. Moderated by Ellegood, an avid supporter and exponent of both artists, the event joins these tangentially related though distinct voices for the first time in a public forum.

“I am truly excited for this opportunity to bring these two important artists together in conversation,” said Anne Ellegood, Senior Curator, Hammer Museum. “While each has chosen to make Los Angeles their home and contribute greatly to the cultural life of our city, they are internationally recognized artists who meaningfully explore the relationship of the local to the global. While distinct in many ways—from different generations and nationalities, one working predominantly figuratively with a colorful and richly layered visual language and the other with a longstanding commitment to employing rules-based systems to generate imagery, one having lived in Los Angeles since the late 1980s and the other a relatively recent transplant—both their practices explore fundamental questions about representation, how histories are embedded in imagery, and the role of the artist in society. I am a great admirer of both artists and honored to share the stage with them.”

The event will be Monday, May 21 at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage, 1310 11th St. Santa Monica. Limited free parking is available. Reception at 6:30 p.m.; on-stage talk at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. (Prices subject to change). Visit www.thebroadstage.org or call (310) 434-3200 for ticketing information.

Submitted by Niki Blumberg, Davidson & Choy Publicity