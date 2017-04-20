Venice

On Saturday, April 22, The G2 Gallery will host Artist Talk: An Evening with Phase One and Andrei Duman. The event will include an introduction to the Phase One XF 100 MP camera system along with a hands-on demo for guests, a presentation by the talented travel and aerial photographer Andrei Duman, and a Q&A session.

As a Phase One Photographer, Andrei used the XF 100 MP camera during his recent trip to the Galapagos Islands. His collection from the excursion is currently on view at The G2 Gallery as part of Andrei Duman: Aerials to Animals,and sets the stage for this educational evening. Andrei will discuss his experience with the XF 100 MP and how its technical advancements inspired his artistic approach.

The event will be free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP via Eventbrite or by emailing rsvp@theG2gallery.com. Saturday, April 22, 6 – 9 p.m. The G2 Gallery (www.theG2gallery.com), 1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

(310) 452-2842; info@theG2gallery.com.

— Submitted by Laurie O’Hara