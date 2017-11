Editor:

It is sad that anecdotally there appears to be an increase in crime in Santa Monica; however, to link it to the Expo Line with these incidents none of which appear to be linked to the train is not fair to public transit in region.

The Expo line was long planned and much needed to reduce transportation demands on our streets and highways.

Linking it to every crime that has happened recently in Santa Monica without facts appears to be just sensationalism.

Janet Shelton

Santa Monica