Downtown

Tongva Park’s Art @ Tongva program concludes its 2017 season on June 7 & 8 with new dance work by Mecca Vazie Andrews, a two-evening performance of newly choreographed dance work created especially for the park by choreographer Mecca Vazie Andrews. Performed by Andrews and The MOVEMENT movement.

This mesmeric and participatory performance choreographs stunning visuals, quiet activations, and musical explorations to juxtapose the unusual geography of gardens, winding paths, and urban vistas of Tongva Park as designed by James Corner Field Operations, the creative geniuses behind the High Line in New York.

Art @ Tongva is an ongoing series of intimate and informal events. The series is presented by the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Division and produced by Dyson & Womack. Both evenings are free and open to the public. For more information, visit smgov.net/tongvapark/events.

Visit www.bigbluebus.com for bus routes to Tongva Park. Ample bike parking is located near each park entrance on Ocean Ave., Main St., and Olympic Blvd.

Parking is available at Civic Center Parking Structure, 333 Civic Center Dr. First 30 minutes are free, $1 per each additional hour. $5 maximum per day.

Mecca Vazie Andrews is a Los Angeles-based artist, dancer, choreographer, and educator. She has choreographed and performed for film, theater, and music videos, creating work for The Joffrey Ballet School, LA Contemporary Dance Company, Daft Punk, Toro y Moi, Basement Jaxx, Wild Belle, Ari Up, Ricki Lake, Free City clothing, and many others.

The MOVEMENT movement was established by Andrews in 2007 with the mission to develop location-inspired, diversity-embracing and activism-motivated alternative performance experiences. The MOVEMENT movement has been commissioned to share their work at museums, galleries and artful happenings, including Pacific Standard Time, REDCAT, The Art of Elysium, 356 Mission Rd., LACMA, The Hammer Museum, LACE, and the Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Division’s Wonder Room.

Wednesday June 7 & Thursday June 8, 7:30 to 9 p.m. nightly. Tongva Park, 1615 Ocean Ave.,

— Submitted by Constance Farrell, Public Information Officer