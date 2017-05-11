Tongva Park’s Art @ Tongva program continues its 2017 season on May 13 with Great Explorations, an all-day event of music, dance, visual art, theatre, and participatory mind and body experiences that will stimulate the imaginations of kids ages 5 to 95.

This family friendly event features a new workshop in radical map making by artist Michael Parker and music and stories of love, truth, and resistance with vocalist and Tovangar California native Kelly Carabello and the 7th Generation band. Visual artist Nick Rodrigues will bring to life a new participatory kinetic sculpture and special guests Terry Goedel and Tara Goedel Kingi, will perform Native American hoop dancing and will lead workshops. Tara’s daughters Cante and Mareiana, who have been hoop dancing for two years, will join this special performance.

Audiences are invited to stroll and choose their own artistic adventure, discovering each workshop and performance at their own pace. The program is an immersive experience of art and culture for families and individuals of all ages and reimagines the unusual geography of gardens, winding paths, playground, and urban vistas designed by James Corner Field Operations, the creative geniuses behind the High Line in New York.

Art @ Tongva is an ongoing series of intimate and informal events. This season’s final event, on June 7 and 8, from 7:30 – 9 p.m., will be a two-evening performance of newly choreographed dance work created especially for the park by choreographer Mecca Vazie Andrews. The series is co-produced by the City of Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Division and Dyson & Womack. It is free and open to the public. For more information, visit smgov.net/tongvapark/events.

Visit www.bigbluebus.com for bus routes to Tongva Park. Ample bike parking is located near each park entrance on Ocean Ave., Main St., and Olympic Blvd.

Parking is available at Civic Center Parking Structure, 333 Civic Center Dr. First 30 minutes are free, $1 per each additional hour. $5 maximum per day.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

TERRY L GOEDEL is a Yakama/Tulalip Indian originally from Tulalip, Washington. Terry has been hoop dancing for the past 45 years. He is an 8-time world hoop dance champion. He was one of the five hoop dancers to dance as a part of the 2002 opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has danced for Presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George W. Bush and in places from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, to Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark where he danced for Queen Margrethe II. Dancing with Terry will be his daughter, Tara Goedel Kingi. Tara is a Yakama/Tulalip/Lumbee Indian and has been hoop dancing for the past 14 years. She has danced in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile. She has also danced with BYU’s Living legends and ROC (Remember Our Culture). Her daughter’s Cante and Mareiana have been dancing for two years. They are Yakama/Tulalip/Lumbee/Lakota Sioux Indians and are 5 and 3 years old respectively.

KELLY CABALLERO and the 7th Generation Band is a musical duo known for sharing stories and songs of love, life and creation. The combination of Kelly’s poetic lyrics and soulful voice on ukulele along with Tilley’s meditative and tribal drumming on djembe have created something beautiful and powerful for all people to enjoy. Born out of Southern California, Kelly and Tilley joined forces to shed light on issues in our communities such as indigenous rights, equality for all, and supporting self-love and awareness through music.

MICHAEL PARKER teaches sculpture at California State University, Long Beach. Recent projects include The Ides (arch du triumph) mapped by Vi Ha in Current LA; Juicerinas at The Getty and at the Hammer Museum; Steam Work at Southern Exposure; Attractions at High Desert Test Sites (HDTS); R.S.V.P. Los Angeles at the Pomona College Museum of Art; Remembering Victor Papanek at the Armory Center for the Arts; Shitwork with Machine Project and HDTS; Juicework at Human Resources; The Unfinished at the Bowtie Project; Lineman with LATTC; Sound Camp with HDTS; Feel the Love with Machine Project and Cold Storage. He is a recipient of the California Community Foundation’s Emerging Artists Fellowship, a Center for Cultural Innovation Artists’ Resource for Completion grant, and a Printed Matter Award for Artists.

NICK RODRIGUES investigates and explores the forces driving technological and cultural change. Utilizing sculpture and video, he stirs up various behavioral issues concerning the human condition. His recent work for the New Children’s Museum in San Diego, Auto-Umwelt (Car-a-oke), contains a life sized sculptural version of his 1984 Mercedes sedan, which functions as a multimedia-karaoke-booth. It presents a twisted, automotive-centric perception of our environment in which children occupy as they sing along to live-generated music videos. Nick received his BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design (2003) and his MFA from the California Institute of the Arts (2012). From 2004-2010 he directed the Sculpture department at Boston nonprofit, Artists for Humanity.

—­ Submitted by Constance Farrell Santa Monica Public Information Officer