On April 19, 2017 at about 2:05 p.m. while patrolling the 800 block of Broadway, an officer saw a subject pushing a shopping cart along the sidewalk in violation of a Business and Profession Code. An officer stopped and noticed the subject was acting strange. The subject admitted to taking “drugs”. The subject was placed under arrest without incident. The subject was found to be on probation for possession of narcotics. Desmond Jones, homeless, was booked for public intoxication, possession of a shopping cart, and probation violation. Bail was set at $10,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law