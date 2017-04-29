On April 20, at about 2:47 a.m.

While patrolling the 2200 block of Main Street officers observed a bicyclist with no front head lights in violation of a vehicle code. Officers stopped the bicyclist and the subject was found to be on probation for grand theft with search conditions. A search of the subject led to the recovery of a pair of bolt cutters in his backpack, identification card and credit cards under the name of another person. The subject was placed under arrest without incident and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. Eric Mercado, 32, homeless, was arrested for possession of burglary tools and appropriation of lost property. Bail was set at $500.