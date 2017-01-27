On January 21, at about 4:19 p.m.

Officers while patrolling to the rear of Walgreens-1911 Lincoln Blvd officers observed several subjects. Officers contacted the subjects and noticed one of the subjects was drinking an alcoholic beverage. The subject was combative and began yelling expletives towards the officers. The subject displayed several signs of being under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and unable to care for himself. Officers discovered the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and on probation. The subject was placed under arrest and transported to SMPD Jail for booking. At the Jail, the suspect was uncooperative with the booking process, became combative with officers causing injury to an officer and spat at a Jailer.

Shawn Nathan Mitretta, 46, from Santa Monica, was arrested for battery on a custodial officer, battery on an officer with injury and public intoxication. Bail was set at $ 20,500.