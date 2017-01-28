On January 21, at about 8:10 p.m.

Officers responded to a radio call for service at the Apple Store – 1415 3rd Street Promenade regarding a subject fighting with the store’s Loss Prevention staff. The suspect was placed in handcuffs when officers arrived. Officers spoke with the Loss Prevention Staff. Loss Prevention observed the suspect select a pair of headphones and place them in a bag. The suspect selected auxiliary merchandise and paid for them. The suspect exited the store without paying for the headphones. As the suspect exited the store, Loss Prevention staff confronted the suspect. The suspect became argumentative and tried to flee. A struggle ensued between the two. Additional employees assisted in restraining the suspect and taking the suspect into custody. The suspect was taken into custody by SMPD Officers without incident. Additional stolen merchandise from other retail outlets was recovered.

Kirill Abashin, 32, from Culver City was arrested for receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $50,000.