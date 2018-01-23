Citywide

Feds make more than $2M available to reduce fishing bycatch

Federal ocean managers are making more than $2 million available to try to help fishermen catch less of the wrong fish.

“Bycatch” is a longstanding issue in commercial fisheries, and fishermen have long sought solutions to the problem of catching rare species when seeking exploitable ones. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it is providing about $2.4 million for “projects that increase collaborative research and partnerships for innovation” in reducing bycatch.

The agency says it is prioritizing projects such as gear modifications, avoidance programs and improved fishing practices. NOAA also says it wants to learn more about possible reduction of mortality of fish that are released.

The agency is looking for pre-proposals by Jan. 31 and full proposals by March 30.

The Associated Press

COMPTON

Suspect identified in shooting of boy, 3, near Los Angeles

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials say detectives have identified a man suspected of fatally shooting a 3-year-old boy during an argument in Compton.

Investigators have not named the suspect but say they are in contact with his family and his attorney to facilitate the man’s surrender.

Deputy Charles Moore says the dispute between two men in a parking lot Saturday evening ended with one man opening fire as the other got into a car driven by his girlfriend.

Moore says a bullet struck the child, who was in the car. Responding deputies rushed to the boy to a hospital, where he died.

Officials didn’t say what prompted the argument between the men.

Dozens of mourners gathered at the shooting scene Sunday evening for a candlelight vigil.

The Associated Press

SANTA BARBARA

Officials hope to lift mudslide evacuations by Jan. 31

Authorities say they hope to start allowing residents to return Jan. 31 to Southern California neighborhoods devastated by mudslides — if they can get most utilities restored by then.

Officials said Sunday that it will be a gradual process getting residents back into homes in Montecito, where 21 people were killed during flash floods Jan. 9. A 17-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl remain missing.

The coastal town’s narrow streets are clogged with bulldozers and utility trucks as crews remove mud and boulders and rebuild drainage pipes and power lines.

Robert Lewin, director of Santa Barbara County’s office of emergency management, said it may be into February before natural gas service is restored.

The U.S. 101 freeway reopened Sunday after a nearly two-week closure caused by the mudslides.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch says Facebook should pay for news

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch says Facebook should pay fees to “trusted” news producers for their content.

Facebook said last week that it will boost news sources that its users rank as most trustworthy , while shrinking the percentage of news posts overall in users’ news feeds.

Murdoch, whose companies own The Wall Street Journal, Fox News, the New York Post and other media properties, said Monday that publishers are “enhancing the value and integrity of Facebook through their news and content but are not being adequately rewarded for those services.”

Murdoch has previously criticized Google for the “theft” of news stories without payment.

The news industry has struggled as print advertising erodes. Online, meanwhile, Facebook and Google dominate, together taking nearly half of global digital ad revenue, according to eMarketer.

The Associated Press