LOS ANGELES

First of week’s 2 rain systems enters California

The first of two rainy weather systems predicted this week is moving through California, and Santa Barbara County has issued a pre-evacuation advisory for residents living near wildfire burn scars like the one that disgorged devastating debris flows last month.

Light rain is expected through midmorning Monday in the San Francisco Bay Area and in Monterey Bay around noon.

It’s expected to reach Santa Barbara County in the afternoon and persist overnight into Tuesday.

The system isn’t considered a big rainmaker but its instability brings a slight chance of thunderstorms, although the National Weather Service says it’s not enough to warrant a flash-flood watch.

A stronger and wetter system is expected later in the week.

Santa Barbara County’s pre-evacuation advisory is the lowest level of a new three-tier warning system.

Associated Press

Santa Monica

Motorcycle crash closed PCH

An accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle closed the PCH for several hours Monday morning. According to the Santa Monica Police Department, a motorcycle struck a car on the 1500 block of PCH when the car turned into the motorcycle’s lane. The male rider and female passenger were both thrown from the bike and received minor injuries.

The road was reopened at about 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Matthew Hall

LOS ANGELES

Weinstein Co. expected to file bankruptcy after talks fail

The Weinstein Co.’s board of directors says the company is expected to file for bankruptcy protection after last-ditch talks to sell its assets collapsed.

Now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein co-founded the company in 2005. He was fired last October after being accused of sexual assault and harassment by dozens of women. Weinstein Co. has been searching for a financial savior ever since. Weinstein has denied all allegations.

The Los Angeles Times reports the board said Sunday night it has no choice but to pursue bankruptcy.

The decision came after the board was unable to revive a deal to sell the struggling studio for about $500 million to an investor group.

As part of the pact, the bidders had promised to raise at least $40 million for a fund to compensate Weinstein’s accusers.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Rehab mogul convicted in LA of sexually assaulting patients

A man who operated more than a dozen Southern California drug treatment and rehabilitation centers has been convicted of 31 counts including the sexual assault of seven patients.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says a jury deliberated for a day before finding Christopher Bathum guilty of charges including forcible rape, sexual penetration by foreign object, forcible oral copulation and sexual exploitation.

The panel acquitted Bathum on 12 similar counts and deadlocked on three others.

The 56-year-old, who described himself as “the rehab mogul,” ran 13 Community Recovery treatment centers in Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as six in the state of Colorado.

Prosecutors said Bathum provided patients with drugs as they battled addiction and then assaulted them while they were under the influence.

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES

Police: Boy, 2, wounded in Los Angeles road rage shooting

Police say a 2-year-old child was shot twice during a road rage incident in Southern California but is expected to recover.

California Highway Patrol Sgt. Saul Gomez says the boy was shot early Sunday morning along State Route 118.

Gomez says the shooting appeared to be caused by road rage that may have started on another freeway. He says investigators were still trying to determine the exact motive.

Gomez says the boy was shot in both legs, underwent surgery and was in stable condition Monday.

Police were looking for the driver of an older-model gray sedan.

Associated Press