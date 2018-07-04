The Santa Monica Police and Fire Departments are encouraging residents to celebrate July 4 in a safe way and make use of the official celebrations including Santa Monica’s Parade on Main Street.

Officials are reminding everyone that all types of fireworks are illegal in the City of Santa Monica, including “safe and sane” fireworks. No fireworks can be used in Santa Monica even if they were legal in the city in which they were purchased. Illegal fireworks will be seized and the owners can be fined up to $1,000 or face up to six months in jail.

The Santa Monica parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Pico and Main. The route runs down Main Street, turns west on Marine then north on Barnard Way before ending close to Ocean Park Blvd.

Spectators are encouraged to bring enough water to stay hydrated during the day and drivers should be aware of several road closures including:

Main from Colorado to Pico 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Main from Pico to Marine 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Neilson at Marine 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pico, Bay, Bicknell, Pacific, Strand, Hollister, Ocean Park, Hill, Ashland, Pier and Marine between Fourth and Neilson Way 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For a full parade map and additional information, visit www.santamonicaparade.com

Neighboring communities also have fireworks shows on July 4.

July 4 fireworks

Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade

Pacific Palisades Charter High School

15777 Bowdoin St.

Los Angeles, CA 90272

Cost: $10 (free for children under six years)

Marina Del Rey Fireworks Celebration

Burton Chace Park

13650 Mindanao Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Cost: Free

Culver City July 4th Fireworks

West LA College

9000 Overland Ave

Culver City, CA 90230

Cost: $5 (free for children under five years)

Westchester Fourth of July Parade

Loyola Boulevard from Westchester Park to LMU

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Cost: Free

The Hollywood Bowl July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

2301 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Cost: Price depending on seat selection

4th of July Block Party at Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Cost: Free