The Santa Monica Police and Fire Departments are encouraging residents to celebrate July 4 in a safe way and make use of the official celebrations including Santa Monica’s Parade on Main Street.
Officials are reminding everyone that all types of fireworks are illegal in the City of Santa Monica, including “safe and sane” fireworks. No fireworks can be used in Santa Monica even if they were legal in the city in which they were purchased. Illegal fireworks will be seized and the owners can be fined up to $1,000 or face up to six months in jail.
The Santa Monica parade will start at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Pico and Main. The route runs down Main Street, turns west on Marine then north on Barnard Way before ending close to Ocean Park Blvd.
Spectators are encouraged to bring enough water to stay hydrated during the day and drivers should be aware of several road closures including:
- Main from Colorado to Pico 6 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Main from Pico to Marine 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Neilson at Marine 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Pico, Bay, Bicknell, Pacific, Strand, Hollister, Ocean Park, Hill, Ashland, Pier and Marine between Fourth and Neilson Way 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
For a full parade map and additional information, visit www.santamonicaparade.com
Neighboring communities also have fireworks shows on July 4.
July 4 fireworks
Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade
Pacific Palisades Charter High School
15777 Bowdoin St.
Los Angeles, CA 90272
Cost: $10 (free for children under six years)
Marina Del Rey Fireworks Celebration
Burton Chace Park
13650 Mindanao Way
Marina del Rey, CA 90292
Cost: Free
Culver City July 4th Fireworks
West LA College
9000 Overland Ave
Culver City, CA 90230
Cost: $5 (free for children under five years)
Westchester Fourth of July Parade
Loyola Boulevard from Westchester Park to LMU
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Cost: Free
The Hollywood Bowl July 4th Fireworks Spectacular
2301 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Cost: Price depending on seat selection
4th of July Block Party at Grand Park
200 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cost: Free