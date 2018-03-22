Santa Monica Airport’s thriving arts community will welcome the public this weekend with the annual Airport ArtWalk.

The annual event opens more than 60 studios/venues across nine buildings along an eight-block stretch of Airport Ave. between Bundy Dr. and 23rd Street.

Cultural Affairs Supervisor Allison Ostrovsky said the Art Walk is designed to showcase the Airport for the arts campus it has become including the individual art studios, the Museum of Flying, the Rusking Group Theatre and a pair of arts programs organized by Santa Monica College.

She said there will be a variety of arts activities including some that mirror the location’s aviation history.

“The museum will have an aviation artist who has done several murals in the Museum Of Flying,” she said. “He does this thing called ‘stump the artist.’ Anyone can call out the name of a plane and from memory, he draws the plane while telling you the history of it.”

New this year will be a printmaking workshop and there’s a small scavenger hunt. The workshop is open to anyone and the scavenger hunt has a small prize attached.

“You can get five aviation-themed stamps that were made specifically for this,” she said. “They are throughout the airport and once someone collects all five, they go to the information booth and get a little airplane they can put together.”

The SMC Ceramics and Art Mentor studios are located at the College’s Airport Arts Campus, 2800 Airport Ave.

“Ceramics students will demonstrate their creative process, from molding and wheeling the clay through baking and glazing the finished designs. Additionally, there will be a special sale of student ceramic and glass works,” said the College in a statement.

“Students in the SMC Art Mentor program will also exhibit their work and discuss their process in a large common-area studio. The Art Mentor program provides highly talented students an opportunity to work one-on-one or in small groups with mentors.”

The 12th Annual Santa Monica Airport ArtWalk will be held on Saturday, March 24 from 12 – 5 p.m. along Airport Ave. between Bundy Dr. and 23rd Street. Free parking for bikes and cars will be available at the Airport. Big Blue Bus Route 14 stops at Bundy at Airport Avenue and the City’s Breeze Bike Share cycles are available on the site. A free shuttle will run from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. on a continuous loop through the airport campus

Visit smgov.net/airportartwalk for more information.

Art Exhibits and Demonstrations

Santa Monica Art Studios, located in one of the airport’s largest hangars, along with the artist studios throughout the airport, display a variety of mediums and styles including painting, sculpture, ceramics, and mixed media.

The ARENA 1 Gallery presents the exhibit Every (ongoing) Day showcasing durational projects – those undertaken by artists on a daily basis as a ritual, to track changes or to mark the day.

Santa Monica College Ceramic Arts students will demonstrate a range of techniques including mold-casting, photo-transferring and wheel-throwing. Raku firing demonstrations and a sale/show of student work will also be happening throughout the day.

The Museum of Flying features a collection of the many artifacts related to the Douglas Aircraft Company, a variety of exhibits, aviation art, and an array of aircraft from a Wright Flyer replica to aircraft of the jet age.

Theatre, Music, Workshops, & More

A printmaking 101 workshop using simple materials and integrating social justice themes, led by artist Regina Herod.

Highlights of The Ruskin Group Theatre’s popular monthly offering L.A. Café Plays.

The lively Carmen Perez Memorial Marching Band will play a blend of jazz, afro-funk, klezmer, New Orleans second line and liberation music from all parts of the world.

DUBLAB Radio’s Soundsystem featuring DJ Slayron will spin adventurous and family-friendly tunes that will keep you moving throughout the day.

The unique store Pilot Outfitters features gifts, art, historic items and multiple fun selfie ops. Abstract painter and lifelong quadriplegic, Tommy Hollenstein, will demonstrate his painting technique using his wheelchair tires.

A creative collaboration with conceptual artists using sound and visuals with Studio 106LA.

A series of fun exercises that will inspire you to see everyday objects in a new way with artist Stephanie Cate.

Fun for Kids

A collaborative sculpture with Santa Monica College Ceramic Arts.

Theater improvisation workshops at the Ruskin Group Theatre.

The popular ArtWalk Stamp Hunt, a self-guided exploration of the ArtWalk and airport with a prize for those who complete it.

Noted aviation artist, author, and historian Mike Machat will tell stories of flight while he simultaneously draws the planes to bring them to life at the Museum of Flying.

Food