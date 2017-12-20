This is my last new column of the year, next week will be a repeat of my most popular column of the year. I’m taking off from now until January 9, 2018.

What a year it’s been for all of us eh? The first year of the Trump administration – what a wild ride this has been! Seems like it was a lot of noise and thunder and little was actually accomplished.

The jury is still out on this Presidency, but so far, it’s not looking too good.

As for the local scene – we certainly had a few issues this year – the airport runway is shorter, and who knows where that will end.

I have a theory that shutting it will result in the eventual development of more condominiums and that there will not be the park space we’ve been promised.

Plus the freeing up of the development restrictions around the airport will result in high rise condominiums on the border is my guess. Let’s see what the residents think then, but it will be too late.

Same goes for my theory on the Civic Center – I just don’t trust the powers that be to actually turn it into something that costs the city to maintain, versus building on it and making revenue. I’m jaded that way I guess.

Our city has undergone a sea change on development and it’s not stopping any time soon. The Colorado/Lincoln development will be a major increase in living space and the only thing that I can say positively is that the Denny’s will go away.

Thankfully we’re due to have a Mel’s Diner just a few blocks south. Mel’s is what we need – a good 24 hour diner.

I had a fair amount of feedback from my readers this year.

Some liked my commentary, some thought I was dead wrong on issues like the Bird scooters – and after speaking with a couple of long time readers, I see that there is an issue to be dealt with in terms of Bird users.

It was reported to me that underage teens and pre-teens were using the Birds on the sidewalk and they were terrorizing pedestrians. I was skeptical until I was walking my dog, and a young woman of about 20 in a flower print sun dress came riding along and almost hit me.

That’s not to say I want the city to shut them down – I’d like to see the city find a way to foster them and maybe put some controls in place.

Alternatively, someone who is injured by a teen or pre-teen could sue the parents and that may put a chill on the ridership.

In terms of the arts this was another great year of city events, even with the Pier Concerts causing concern, there were enough other cultural events to continue to make this a great city to live in.

From events like Juneteenth to holiday parties on the Promenade and the ice skating at ICE, we have a lot going on around here to be grateful for.

Personally I had a great year. I published a book for a friend, saw a young man start a new career, and travelled a bit. I was in Seattle, Kansas City, Raleigh, Dallas, San Diego, and Mexico for Thanksgiving.

I’ve completed the National Speakers Association academy to help me with my speaking career and have scheduled talks next year in Mexico, and New Zealand and I’m waiting to hear about Maryland and Singapore.

I’ve written 50 columns for GoodMenProject.com and about that same number for the Santa Monica Daily Press. I’m almost done with my next two books, Podcasting for Professionals and The Empowered Entrepreneur.

My personal coaching work has paid off for one of my students who has taken the ball and run with it for his new digital marketing company.

Another student is almost done with his biography that we’ll be rolling out next year for his speaking business.

As long as I ignore the news out of the White House, it was a great year. The big lessons for me this year were that 1) I don’t tolerate anger as well as I used to, and 2) national politics is toxic.

I hope you have a wonderful Christmas, Kwanzaa and New Year’s. I look forward to the joys of what the new year has to bring all of us.

