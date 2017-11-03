On October 27, at about 1:10 a.m.

.

The suspect, later identified as Winston Brown, was seen by the officer suspiciously walking into a carport.

Upon seeing the officer, Brown abruptly turned around and began to run away. Once the officer caught up to him, Brown threatened to kill the officer and refused to comply with the officer’s commands. Brown continued to threaten the officer after he was arrested.

Brown, 40, homeless, was charged with making criminal threats and resisting arrest. Bail was set at $50,000.

Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.