Residents are encouraged to visit a neighboring community to see a show.

With 4th of July just around the corner, the country prepares for its yearly festivities filled with friends, family, and of course, fireworks. The Santa Monica Fire Department reminds everyone to stay safe by being informed this upcoming Independence Day.

According to the Municipal Code 5601.1.3 Seizure of Fireworks: All fireworks shall be illegal in the City of Santa Monica including California State Fire Marshal “Safe and Sane” fireworks. No person shall possess, transport, sell, or offer for sale any such fireworks.

Officials said even if they are deemed legal in the city they were purchased, the use of all personally bought fireworks is illegal in the City of Santa Monica.

The Santa Monica Fire Department said every year countless injuries are caused by fireworks such as first, second and in serious cases, even third degree burns. Typically, these injuries occur to the upper extremities such as the hands and face areas. Depending on the type of fireworks, incorrectly handling them may even result in the loss of digits. Not to mention, those in proximity to improperly handled fireworks may fall victim to debris or shrapnel left behind.

Firefighters said so-called ‘Safe and Sane Fireworks’ are still highly dangerous especially to young children. The Santa Monica Fire Department warns that they provide a “false sense of security” and the name is more of a marketing ploy given to entice consumers into purchasing them.

Both the Santa Monica Police Department as well as the Fire department, will be out on 4th of July ensuring the public’s safety. If any illegal fireworks are found, they will be confiscated by officials. If residents happen to come across any fireworks prior to or in the days following Fourth of July they can visit any Santa Monica Fire station to turn in unwanted and unused fireworks because the trained professionals have the tools necessary to safely and properly dispose of them.

Pets are also an important safety issue during the holiday.

The Santa Monica Animal Shelter provided various tips to help keep pets safe and calm. For example, if you are able to stay home with your pet, try to make them as comfortable as possible by keeping them in an enclosed area as well as playing loud music to drown out any loud noises. Pet owners may also consider investing in a comfort vest or consulting a vet about giving your pet a mild sedative or tranquilizer to relax them. Most importantly, pets should have a chip or tag that could make them easily identifiable should they become separated from their owners. It is not recommend taking a pet near a show, but if you absolutely must, using a harness as an extra precaution is suggested due to the fact that leashes could break.

Officials said there are many great, available firework shows that will be taking place in neighboring cities. Here are a few of the nearby shows:

Pacific Palisades 4th of July Parade

Pacific Palisades Charter High School, 15777 Bowdoin St., Los Angeles, CA 90272. Cost: $10 (free for children under six years).

Marina Del Rey Fireworks Celebration

Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292. Cost: Free.

Culver City July 4th Fireworks

West LA College, 9000 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230. Cost: $5 (free for children under five years).

Westchester Fourth of July Parade

7000 W Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045. Cost: Free.

The Hollywood Bowl July 4th Fireworks Spectacular

2301 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068. Cost: Price depending on seat selection (half off for children 12 and under).

4th of July Block Party at Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Cost: Free.

