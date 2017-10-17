AFSP Out of Darkness Community Walk

Editor:

As National Suicide Prevention month comes to a close, I want to reflect on how far we have come as a community to fight the stigma and take meaningful steps to end suicide.

Advocates, researchers, and policy makers have made it a priority to bring the discussion of suicide and mental health to the table in order to make real positive change and realize that talk saves lives.

We still, however, have a long way to go. Regardless of race, religion, or socioeconomic background, suicide continues to take millions of lives every year. Someone dies by suicide

every 40 seconds.

I myself have been affected by suicide. Three years ago, I attempted to take my own life. It was one of the hardest things I have ever had to go through.

I felt scared, hopeless, and alone. Thankfully, I had a strong support system of family, friends, and doctors, but not everyone can be so lucky.

The fact of the matter is that suicide is preventable, and our community is coming together to take a stand and raise awareness for suicide prevention.

If you’ve lost someone to suicide, or you or someone you know suffers from a mental health condition like depression or anxiety, please join us for the Out of the Darkness Community Walk to fight suicide on Saturday, October 21, at the Santa Monica Pier.

Funds raised support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and its bold goal to reduce the annual suicide rate in the United States 20 percent by 2025 through research, education, advocacy, and support.

These walks are truly uplifting experiences, and they grow every year. If you’d like to join us you can register at www.afsp.org/lawalk. Hope to see you there.

Meghan Carvalho

Santa Monica