Virginia Ave. Park

On Sunday evening, Feb. 12, Committee For Racial Justice will host members of the Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center, a nonprofit, public benefit organization, that is designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history, and the future, of blacks in the film and television industries.

Satie Gossett (writer, director and producer at Goose Egg Entertainment) will bring his current short film “Forgiveness”, a multiple award winner which is a dramatic story about the President of the United States of America apologizing for America’s role in slavery.

John Forbes, contact for First Weekend Club, will bring 2 short films from Black film makers. There will be time for Q&A. Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC founder/president says “we advocate broadening the types of movies people go to see. We need to develop a better understanding about the images that influence opinions about African Americans and other people of color, worldwide.”

Also on the 12th, at 6:30 p.m., representatives of Santa Monica’s Office of Sustainability and the Environment will be leading those present in a brief “workshop” in order to move their work on the Climate Action Plan for our city toward more equity.

This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice. Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. 6 – 8:30 p.m. (potluck supper at 6 p.m. and program at 6:30 p.m.). Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave. For more information, call (310) 422-5431.