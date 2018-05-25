Affordable Housing list opens

Community Corporation of Santa Monica (Community Corp.) has announced the bi-annual opening of the 2018 Housing Opportunity List. Joining the Housing Opportunity List offers the opportunity to apply for affordable housing with their organization.

Beginning May 29, visit 502 Colorado Avenue; select the date and time for the one-hour seminar you would like to attend during the week of June 4. You will receive an appointment card which is needed for entry to the seminar. During the one-hour seminar you will complete an online questionnaire providing vital information regarding household size, income and assets. Community Corp computers will be provided and friendly staff will be available to assist with any questions you may have. An adult household member, age 18 or older, must be present during the seminar.

PLEASE NOTE: If you joined the Housing Opportunity List anytime in 2017 or 2018, do not apply again. You are already on the current Housing Opportunity List. Duplicate submissions could cause you to lose your place on the Housing Opportunity List or be rejected.

Appointment cards will be available May 29 through June 1 at 502 Colorado Avenue. The property at 502 Colorado Avenue does not have parking. Organizers suggest public parking structures downtown or take the Santa Monica Expo Line which stops at 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.

Cards will be available Tuesday, May 29, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed 12 to 1 p.m.), Wednesday and Thursday, May 30 and 31, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed 12 to 1 p.m.) and Friday, June 1, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed 12 to 1 p.m.)

The appointment card provides an exact date and time to attend a seminar. You must bring the appointment card with you to the seminar. It is your ticket to enter. Space is limited and entry to the seminar is not guaranteed without an appointment card. An adult household member must be present at the seminar, but all household members need not attend.

When you attend your seminar, bring the following information regarding your household:

* Number of people in the household

* SS#’s for all household members (if you have SS #’s)

* All household income and asset information.

For more details about the organization, Tenant Selection Criteria and Housing Opportunity List, please visit www.communitycorp.org or call (310) 394-8487.

Community Corp. will be closed Monday, May 28, 2018 in observance of the

Memorial Day Holiday.

Submitted by Hannah DeWit, Miller Ink