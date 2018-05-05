The City of Santa Monica’s Disabilities Commission and the Santa Monica Public Library collaborate to host an art exhibit tribute to Mental Health Awareness Month beginning Tuesday, May 1 through May 15 in the lobby of the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The exhibit features eighteen artists acknowledging their struggles with mental health through the creation of artwork in a range of media. The artwork seeks to challenge and expand viewers understanding of complex embodiment and human variation. The Library will display a literary collection on mental health to support the exhibit.

Meet and mingle with the artists in an open to the public courtyard reception on May 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Main Library.

The purpose of the Disabilities Commission is to improve the quality of life for people with disabilities in Santa Monica by increasing awareness of the abilities, rights, and issues of people with physical and mental impairments throughout the community.

The exhibit is free and open to all ages. The Santa Monica Public Library is wheelchair accessible. For disability-related accommodations, please call Library Administration at (310) 458-8606 at least one week prior to the event. The Main Library is directly served by Big Blue Bus lines 1, R10 and 18. The Expo Line and Big Blue Bus lines 2, 3, R3 and 9 stop nearby. Ride your bike. Bicycle parking racks are available at the library.

Submitted by Susan Lamb, Principal Librarian for Reference Services