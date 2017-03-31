Virginia Ave Park

On Sunday evening, April 2, Committee For Racial Justice will bring Dr. Ben Drati, new District Superintendent of Santa Monica/Malibu United School District (SMMUSD), to speak at the monthly workshop at Virginia Ave. Park. He will share his vision of how to change the structure and functioning of our school district in ways that will move toward equity for all students.

Dr. Drati comes to Santa Monica from Santa Barbara where he served as assistant superintendent of secondary education and where he was instrumental in bringing achievement and access to all students by helping to create a district focused on diversity, inclusiveness, and cultural proficiency. SMMUSD board president Laurie Lieberman said, “His passion for providing educational opportunities so all students may reach their full potential fits in perfectly with our Excellence Through Equity plan implementation.”

Dr. Drati attended high school in Los Angeles, earned an undergraduate degree in biochemistry and then a doctorate in education from Fresno State University. Come and hear how his ideas will help eliminate achievement gaps in our schools

This is part of an ongoing monthly workshop series sponsored by the Committee For Racial Justice.

Co-sponsored by Virginia Ave. Park; the African American Parent, Staff, Student Support Group; and the Church in Ocean Park. For more information, call (310) 422-5431

Sunday, April 2, 6 – 8:30 p.m. (potluck supper at 6 p.m. & program at 6:30 p.m.) Virginia Avenue Park, Thelma Terry Bldg. 2200 Virginia Ave. Free Workshop.