The Pier

Join organizers in front of the Santa Monica Pier merry go round carousel and north of the pier on the beach to promoting kindness to all from 11:11 a.m. – 2:22 p.m. A “wild animal” will appear to promote Spring de Haviland’s “Kindness…Paw it ‘Fore’ward Program!”

The appearance through the Kindness of Conley Communications, Marina del Rey, Calif.

Since 2011, Spring de Haviland has visited the local VA Hospital Rehabilitation Wards surprising the military veterans with bouquets of carnations and cuddly stuffed animals from her “Kindness, Paw it ‘Fore’ward Program! And, good fortune cookies for the nursing staff.

Spring also pays homage to Bob Votruba and his author dog, Bogart, a Boston Terrier.

Bob created the phenomenal “One Million Acts of Kindness” that has been honored internationally. Bob rides in honor of the “Wounded Warrior” and has crisscrossed and driven the perimeter of the United States many times in Bob’s Kindness Bus. Bogart is a published author of books regarding kindness

Go to onemillionactsofkindness.com for more information.