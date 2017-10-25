By Genevieve Riutort

The holidays are right around the corner, and many of us are beginning to plan our Thanksgiving meals.

For families struggling to meet their basic needs, a holiday meal with all the trimmings is a luxury that’s often out of reach.

You can help make sure our neighbors in need get to enjoy a holiday meal with their family by supporting Westside Food Bank’s 5th Annual Virtual Turkey Drive.

From the comfort of your home you can “purchase” items such as a turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, stuffing and even pumpkin pie for a local family.

Leave the heavy lifting to us, we’ll get the best wholesale prices for these and other holiday staples to make sure your dollars stretch as far as possible and you won’t have to lug a heavy frozen turkey around!

To participate in the Virtual Turkey Drive visit tinyurl.com/2017TurkeyDrive Last year the virtual turkey drive helped us make the holidays brighter for thousands of local families and with your help, we can match or even exceed our results.

Westside Food Bank is also accepting donations of frozen turkeys and other food items at our warehouse Monday – Friday, 9am-5pm. We are located at 1710 22nd Street, Santa Monica, 90404.

For more information on Westside Food Bank, visit wsfb.org