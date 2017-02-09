On February 2, at about 3:35 p.m.

Officers responded to Sephora-1244 3rd Street Promenade regarding a theft that just occurred with two suspects detained by Loss Prevention. Officers arrived and met with Loss Prevention Staff. Officers determined the suspects were monitored by Loss Prevention as they selected several items from the sales floor. One of the suspects hid the merchandise in his pants. The suspects exited the store without paying for any items. The suspects were followed out by Loss Prevention and contacted at 3rd Street and Arizona Avenue. The suspects were taken into custody without incident. Approximately $521 worth of cosmetics was recovered. A search of the suspects yielded the recovery of several burglary tools.

Randall Matthew Gentner, 26, from La Puente was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at $20,000. Brianna Lynn Eddington, 29, from La Puente was arrested for burglary and possession of burglary tools. Bail was set at Bail $20,000.