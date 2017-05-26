On May 18 at approximately 12:59 a.m.

Officers working uniform patrol in a marked police unit observed a bicyclist riding south in the 1500 block of 7th street. Officers observed that the bicycle was not equipped with a forward mounted white lamp visible up to 300 feet. The officers conducted a traffic stop on the bicyclist due to the violation of 21201 (d) (1) California Vehicle Code. When officers sked the suspect whether he was in possession of anything illegal he admitted to having methamphetamine on his person. When the officer facilitated a consensual search of the suspect they found a plastic bindle of off-white crystalline substance in the pocket of the suspect. The suspect claimed that he works for a drug dealer as a “runner,” delivering drugs to the buyers for a fee. Officers arrested the suspect for 11378 H&S possession/transportation of methamphetamine for sales and was transported to the Santa Monica Police Department jail. Michael Spinks, 51 of San Fernando, had bail set at $30,000.

