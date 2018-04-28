Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, will host the third annual Flair Cares Spring Food Drive, May 1 – May 31. The food drive will benefit the Westside Food Bank. Flair will make a matching contribution of up to 1,000 pounds of food donated by customers and everyone who donates will receive a coupon for 50% off a future visit to Flair Cleaners.

“Hunger is not selective. It affects all ages and socio-economic groups,” said Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners. “In Los Angeles County, the costs of housing and transportation leave many people who work – even two-income families – struggling to make ends meet or put food on the table. We hope our annual food drive eases this burden for our neighbors.”

According to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank an estimated 1.4 million people in Los Angeles County live with food insecurity, which means that approximately 16% of those who live here do not know where their next meal is coming from.

Flair customers and members of the community may bring unopened, non-perishable commercially prepared, canned or boxed food to Flair Cleaners – Santa Monica, or any Flair Cleaners location. Food items that have passed their expiration dates or items in glass jars cannot be accepted. For a complete list of recommended food items, visit Flair Cleaners’ Facebook page. In appreciation, every customer who donates will receive a coupon for 50% off their Flair dry cleaning order.

Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to the Westside Food Bank, an independent nonprofit corporation that provides food, which enables low-income people to stay in their homes, deterring the problem of homelessness, and saving them from making the agonizing choice between paying for rent or food when they can’t afford both.

Visit FlairCleaners.com for more information.

Submitted by Phyllis Grabot, Corridor Communications, Inc.