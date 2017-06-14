The Beach

Get ready for a sea of teal t-shirts on the beach in Santa Monica on June 18 as advocates in the fight against lymphedema and lymphatic disease begin gathering at 8 a.m. for a 5K Run/Walk on Oceanfront Walk, 2000 Ocean Avenue.

This event benefits the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN), a non-profit founded in 1998 to fight lymphedema and lymphatic diseases, which affect up to 10 million Americans and over 100 million people around the world.

The Run/Walk is sponsored by LE&RN and National Series Sponsors BSN medical (Premier Presenting Sponsor); Tactile Medical (Presenting Sponsor); BioCompression Systems; Juzo, ImpediMed/L-Dex; Eiger; Sigvaris; Medi USA; Herantis; LympheDIVAS; Lympha Press; and local sponsors Lymphedema Center, Santa Monica; Mikimoto; Jay W. Granzow, lymphedema surgeon; and The Roxbury Institute. Last year’s Run/Walk raised over $52,000 for lymphedema and lymphatic disease education, research, and advocacy.

As in prior years, LE&RN Spokesperson Kathy Bates will host a cocktail reception for top fundraisers the evening before to the event. Dave McDowell will be honored with the Impact Award and Dr. Nancy Gray with the Advocate Award at the reception. Brianna Dobbs will be named California Youth Ambassador at the Run/Walk.

“This past year has seen breakthroughs by LE&RN-affiliated researchers around the world, dozens of local, state, and national governments recognizing March 6 as World Lymphedema Day in 2017, and increasing awareness has been making a difference for the millions of sufferers around the globe,” said William Repicci, LE&RN’s President and CEO. “While there is much to celebrate at this year’s Run/Walk, much work lies ahead and we count on people to come out and ensure that the momentum of this movement continues.”

To register, join a team, form a team, support a team, or become a Virtual Walker, visit LymphWalk.org.

Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable education resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community’s understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic disease or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.