Santa Monica College (SMC) is pleased to present the 38th Annual SMC Student Photography Exhibit April 18-29 in two locations: the SMC Photography Gallery and SMC’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery. The free exhibition showcases outstanding imagery by students in the SMC Photography Department.

Gallery receptions will be held in both locations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

On display will be 167 prints created by 92 SMC student photographers. The high-caliber works range from fine art to portraiture to still life and beyond. A 67-image looping slide show highlighting work from 44 students in the Photo 1 class will also be featured.

“This annual exhibition is an exciting time for us,” said SMC Photography and Fashion Department Chair Ford Lowcock. “We had 13 photo faculty members come in on Saturday, March 18, to jury this year’s submitted work – approximately 1,200 print and 450 Photo 1 entries – which took 7 hours! And our gallery reception is always a fun event, with about 500 people coming through both galleries.”

Selected images have been awarded special recognition by SMC Superintendent/President Dr. Kathryn Jeffery and a variety of other jurors, including the full-time faculty of the SMC Photography Department. Each year, the award recipients are honored for their accomplishments at the June meeting of the SMC Board of Trustees.

The SMC Photography Gallery is located on the second floor of Drescher Hall on the SMC main campus at 1900 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Photo gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

SMC’s Pete & Susan Barrett Art Gallery is located at the SMC Performing Arts Center on Santa Monica Boulevard at 11th Street, Santa Monica. Art gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For additional information, call (310) 434-4289.