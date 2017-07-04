City Council appointed 37 individuals to the city’s various boards and commissions at their June 27 meeting.

The annual process fills vacancies caused by the regular rotation of individuals who serve terms of limited length. Incumbents are generally limited to two, four-year terms but a third term is possible if approved by two-thirds of the council. Incumbents who should term out or who did not reapply can remain in their seats temporarily if no-one applied to replace them.

The appointment of two incumbents, (Patrick Tighe of the Architectural Review Board and Bud Pell of the Personnel Board) was postponed to September to allow the individuals to fulfill mandatory ethics training. If the two do not complete the required training, they will be ineligible for reappointment.

The five-member Airport Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the Council in everything airport or aviation related. The Commission meets on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in City Hall. Council appointed Andrew Wilder for a term ending June 30, 2021.

The seven-member Architectural Review Board “acts to preserve existing areas of natural beauty, cultural importance and assure that buildings, structures, signs or other developments are in good taste, good design, harmonious with surrounding developments, and in general contribute to the preservation of Santa Monica’s reputation as a place of beauty, spaciousness and quality,” according to the city. The Board has some legislative authority over its jurisdiction. The Board meets on the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in City Hall.

Council reappointed Joshua Rosen for a term ending June 30, 2021 and postponed filling a second seat.

The 11-member Arts Commission provides ongoing assessment of local arts programs, recruits arts projects for the city and executes art programs that have been designated to it from Council. The Arts Commission meets on the 3rd Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at the Ken Edwards Center.

Council reappointed Michael Masucci for a term ending June 30, 2021, and appointed Jeff Swimmer to a term ending June 30, 2021.

The five-member Audit Subcommittee was created in 2015 to assist council in oversight of the city’s financial process, internal controls and audits. The group meets several times a year. Council Appointed Greg Morena, for a term ending June 30, 2021.

The seven-member Building & Fire-Life Safety Commission conducts hearings on policy and technical issues related to the building and fire codes including appeals. The Commission meets at the request of two members, on the call of the Chair, or when an appeal is filed by an applicant, at the Building and Safety Public Counter, Room 111, 1685 Main Street. Council reappointed Barbara Coffman and David Gray and appointed Daniel Jansenson for a term ending June 30, 2021.

The Commission for the Senior Community in an advisory group pertaining to matters for seniors. They meet on the 3rd Wednesday of each month at 1:30 P.M. at the Ken Edwards Center. Council reappointed Elliot Goldbert and appointed Lynn Strother for a term ending June 30, 2021.

The nine-member Commission on the Status of Women works to enhance the status of women though investigation, advocacy and policy development. The organization works with other government agencies (including law enforcement) and has maintains specific programs to encourage female leadership.

Council reappointed Madeline Brand and Melissa Goodman for a term ending June 30, 2121, and appointed Dr. Marcia Ferreira.

The 11 member Santa Monica Travel and Tourism board oversees visitor, hospitality and tourism efforts for the city. The Board meets every 2nd Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at various locations. The Santa Monica Travel and Tourism office is located at 2427 Main Street. Council appointed Neil Carrey to a term ending June 30, 2021.

The 11-member Disabilities Commission acts in an advisory capacity to the Council. They solicit feedback from the community, work with other agencies, make recommendations to council and provide a review of the annual Americans with Disabilities Act Compliance Review and Update. The Disabilities Commission meets on the 1st Monday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Ken Edwards Center.

Only one applicant filed to fill three available seats. Council appointed Kelley Siegel for a term ending June 30, 2021 and continued the other appointments to September 12, 2017.

The 7-member Housing Commission is a state mandated advisory Commission to the City Council that supports the production and preservation of affordable housing. The meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at the Ken Edwards Center. Council reappointed Sue Keintz and Anjuli Kronheim Katz to a term ending June 30, 2021. Council reappointed Richard Hilton and Rene Buchanan to a term ending June 30, 2019.

According to the City, the seven-member Landmarks Commission designates landmarks and historic districts, conducts studies and evaluations of applications for designation of landmarks and historic districts, regulates and controls the alteration, restoration, construction, removal or demolition of any landmark and maintains a current listing and description of designated Structures of Merit, Landmarks and Historic Districts. The Commission meets on the 2nd Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers.

Council reappointed Amy Green and appointed Barry Rosenbaum to a term ending June 30, 2021.

The five-member Library Board has oversight of the City’s library system including administration of the system and accepting donations. The Board meets on the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Main Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd. Council appointed Naomi Seligman to a term ending June 30, 2021. Seligman’s 4-3 appointment was a rare moment of conflict between the council with Sue Himmelrich, Tony Vazquez and Kevin McKeown voting for Anthony Fuller.

The five-member, advisory Personnel Board hears employee appeals for some disciplinary actions, hold hearings on Civil Service rules, and provides advice to Council. The Board meets on the 4th Thursday of each month at 4:30 p.m., at the Public Safety Facility, 1st Floor Conference Room, 333 Olympic Drive. Council postponed action on any appointments pending ethics training for the incumbent.

The seven-member Recreation and Parks Commission provides advice to the city related to public recreation, provides input in the budget of the Community and Cultural Services Department and assists in planning recreation activities. The Commission meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month at 7:30 p.m. in City Hall. Council reappointed Lori Brown to a term ending June 30, 2021.

The nine-member Social Services Commission advises the City in regards to “needs assessment, priorities, planning, and budgetary implications for social service programs.” The Commission meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Ken Edwards Center. Council reappointed Ana Maria Jara and Anthony Perez to a term ending June 30, 2021.

The seven-member, advisory Urban Forest Task Force helps select tree species for the city, provides input on planting activities, solicits funds, issues reports and provides education about local trees. The Task Force meets the 4th Wednesday of January, March, May, July, September and November at 6:30 p.m., at various locations.

Council reappointed Hans Baumann, Robin Carmichael, Thomas Cleys, Gloria Garvin, and Grace Phillips. Council appointed Armando Martinex and Ellis Raskin for a term ending June 30, 2019.

City Hall is located at 1685 Main St. The Ken Edwards Center is located at 1527 4th St. Visit www.smgov.net/departments/clerk/boards for more information.

