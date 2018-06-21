A violent criminal will be sentenced to 32 years in prison for a string of Santa Monica assaults pending approval of a plea deal in July.

Brian Noah Morgan pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted murder and two counts of second-degree robbery this week. His admission included a special allegation of using a knife during the crimes and a judge will preside over the sentencing hearing on July 6 where Morgan will be sentenced to 32 years in a state prison.

Morgan was charged in connection with three incidents over a span of about a week.

The first incident occurred on May 14, 2017.

“… a couple had just returned from their daughter’s wedding and were unloading the gifts in front of their house when they were approached by Morgan, who demanded money,” said a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. “After a scuffle, Morgan took the woman’s wedding ring and some money.”

The next day, Morgan and a juvenile accomplice broke into a home on 17th Street. The resident was home at the time and ended up in the hospital with serious injuries after the suspects attacked him.

The next week, Morgan and his accomplice struck again. The pair stabbed a resident in his home on 19th street. The victim’s wife and son were also home at the time and tried to intervene, according to details outlined in the District Attorney’s Criminal Complaint. The DA also said Morgan attacked the family’s housekeeper, with a hammer.

Morgan initially escaped the scene but was later arrested in El Monte. The juvenile was arrested at the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and mayhem, according to the DA’s office but no information was available this week regarding the outcome of his case.

